Palmeiras is already on the move regarding the request for the arrest of Felipe Melo in Uruguay – 10/05/2021

Palmeiras is taking the appropriate measures regarding the request for the arrest of its captain, Felipe Melo, issued by the Montevideo Fiscalía — an agency analogous to what is called in Brazil as the Public Ministry. The request was made in 2017, after the ambush suffered by the team on the field of the Estadio Campeón del Siglo, in Uruguay, at the end of Penãrol 2 x 3 Palmeiras, in the group stage of the Libertadores.

It is worth noting that the request issued is for detention to provide statements, not imprisonment. Nahitan Nandez, then Peñarol player, also went through this process at the time of the match. But as Felipe embarked for Brazil, the request for his detention could not be fulfilled.

In theory, Felipe would be detained as soon as he arrived in Uruguay. And it is precisely on this issue that the legal department of Palmeiras is working, as found by the UOL.

Widespread fighting and locked gates

The turmoil started as soon as the judge decreed the victory of Palmeiras’s comeback. Felipe is pointing to the sky, in what appears to be a prayer, when Peñarol players begin to surround him. Inevitably, the turmoil becomes widespread within seconds.

Felipe Melo ends up punching midfielder Matías Mier, who is now a Junior (COL) player. When trying to leave the pitch, members of the Palmeiras delegation found the gates closed, the same scenario found by the security guards from Palmeiras trying to enter the pitch.

Meanwhile, Peñarol’s fans were throwing objects and trying to invade the sector reserved for Palmeiras residents. Members of the fans Mancha Alviverde formed a front line to stop the invasion, until the police arrived to control the tempers about 20 minutes later.

All of this happened because Felipe Melo said, during his appearance at the club, earlier that year, that he would “slap the Uruguayan in the face” if necessary. The unfortunate statement, which had a figurative connotation, was taken literally by the Peñarol players.