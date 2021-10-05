Palmeiras lineup: Abel commands technical work before the confrontation with América-MG | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad held this Tuesday morning, at the Soccer Academy, the last training session for this Wednesday’s game, at 9:30 pm, against América-MG, at Independência, for the Brasileirão.

Coach Abel Ferreira led a technical work in the first part, in which he improved the transitions. Afterwards, there was an exercise in a reduced field.

Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

The final part of the activity had the cast divided into two groups. One made offensive plays in one field, while the other worked the defensive part.

A possible team for the game is Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Felipe Melo, Danilo, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Luiz Adriano.

Abel Ferreira will have several embezzlements for the match. Weverton, Gómez and Piquerez are with the selections of Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively, for the qualifiers.

Left-back Victor Luis is following the physical transition work, while Mayke, who underwent knee surgery, and Marcos Rocha, with a muscle injury, are out.

Palmeiras is the vice-leader of Brasileirão, with 39 points, ten behind Atlético-MG.

