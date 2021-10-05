Pandemic forces Globo to take drastic measures with its soap operas

With the various changes that the teledramaturgy sector has undergone in recent months, the Globe will create discussion groups for his upcoming novels. The idea is that the recorded chapters are evaluated by a team of selected viewers, before being regularly shown on TV.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plots are following a different schedule from what was seen previously, thus inaugurating an exhibition scheme with the recordings entirely closed.

The decision came after the screening of the second phases of Amor de Mãe and Salve Yourself Who Can, and the crisis crossed by in the times of the emperor, which has been dealing with low ratings, criticism and is undergoing repairs. the more life the better, Mauro Wilson’s plot for 7pm, and a place in the sun, by Lícia Manzo, who will succeed the rerun of Império in November, will already adopt this expedient.

The point is that with the current model the stories cannot be changed, as the works are finished early. And that’s exactly why this special group of viewers will enter the scene, to avoid setbacks and a possible lack of public interest in the productions – the practice has always been common, but with soap operas on recording.

In addition to the upcoming 19:00 and 21:00 hours, beyond the illusion, successor to In Times of the Emperor from February, and the long-awaited remake of wetland, whose premiere will be in March, will follow this “pre-test” to the letter. Globo understands that the moment still does not provide a complete return to “normality”.

As of today, only the successors of Além da Ilusão, Quem Mais Vida Melhor and Pantanal will once again be recorded and shown simultaneously. It is at the same time, by the way, that the channel also plans to reactivate its humor department, “extinct” due to the pandemic.