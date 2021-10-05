player has a violent history and a police record

Willian Ribeiro shocked the football world by attacking referee Rodrigo Crivellaro yesterday (4), in a game of the Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship. The attacking midfielder, now a former São Paulo de Rio Grande player, appeared at the same club that revealed Taison and was even hired to play for Internacional. But praise for the technique is always accompanied by a report of a violent history.

At 30, Willian accumulates short contracts in 15 clubs in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraíba, Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso. The relationship with São Paulo de Rio Grande was terminated after the attack on the referee.

The short spells at the various clubs are explained, by those who have worked with the player, by their behavior. At Progresso, a club from Pelotas that plays in youth tournaments and has a partnership with Inter, Willian attacked a referee during a match. He also hit the father of an opposing player. The team, which revealed names like Taison and Daniel Carvalho, still gave them new chances. And in one of them, the talent caught the attention of Internacional.

At Inter, the passage was short in chances. The talent that caught the attention of colorado scouts took a back seat to everyday attitudes. It was when he left Colorado that the attacking midfielder became a ball walker.

Three police records and assault on club member

According to the UOL Sport, Willian Ribeiro has three police records, two of them for bodily injuries and one for factual injuries, whose dates are: 2009, 2015 and 2021.

This year’s case refers to the last month, when Willian attacked a São Paulo-RS fan who was charging coach China Balbino. Annoyed by the hobbyist’s tone, the player charged at him.

William does not yet have a lawyer appointed to comment on the cases.

Concerned family and silence at the police station

According to the delegate Vinícius Assunção, the athlete remained silent during the hearing held last night, at the Emergency Department of Venâncio Aires. Three witnesses were heard and recorded the football professional’s “aggressive history”.

The deadline for completing the survey is 10 days. The player must respond freely.

According to the UOL Sport, the athlete’s family suffers the effects of the exposure of the case. Everyone is worried and sad about everything that happened last night.

Banned from football?

Although the act was serious and strong, according to the attorney of TJD-RS, Alberto Franco, there is no legal provision for Willian to be banned from football. The player had his contract terminated by São Paulo-RS last night and could face up to 180 days of suspension.

The case will follow the same rules as all the Court’s judgments. Willian is preventively suspended.

Referee has discharged and games will resume

Late this morning, referee Rodrigo Crivellaro was discharged. In a wheelchair and still showing the effects of the aggression, he left the hospital where he spent the night under observation.

The game will resume, with another referee team and, obviously, without the presence of the aggressor, this afternoon. The match was suspended with a partial victory of Guarani de Venâncio Aires by 1-0.

Check out the official note from São Paulo-RS

Unfortunate. Regrettable and, above all, revolting.

On the exact day that the whole red-green family gathered to celebrate another anniversary – 113 years of Sport Club São Paulo -, our Club faced one of the saddest episodes in its history, a fateful scene that shocked all people who love not only Gaucho football, but all those who simply love the sport in general.

You can be sure, we are sorry and deeply ashamed of everything that happened, all of us absolutely, our entire red-green nation: Management, fans, other players, etc. We apologize all the world’s apologies to the battered professional and his family, as well as we apologize to the general public for the regrettable scene seen today.

The contract with the offending athlete is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken.

Deivid Goulart Pereira

President of Sport Club São Paulo