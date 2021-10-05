Police locates Nego do Borel in a motel in Rio; singer makes obscene gesture on arrival at police station | Rio de Janeiro

Singer Nego do Borel was found in the early afternoon of Tuesday (5) in a motel in Vila Isabel , in the North Zone of Rio. Upon arriving at the City of Police to testify, the funkeiro made obscene gestures (watch above) .

Nego’s family had registered the artist’s disappearance this Monday (4). At the time, Nego’s mother, Roseli Viana Gomes, told the 42nd DP (Recreio) that, last Sunday (3), he tried to prevent Nego from leaving the house. The singer didn’t obey and since then he hadn’t given any more news.

The g1 found that Nego do Borel was in a quarter of the Corinth Hotel beside two women.

Advisor Anderson Faria stated that the singer was alone.

“He is very medicated, he took very strong medication. He is notoriously very groggy with medication,” said the advisor.

The police even sent teams to Itacuruçá, in the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro, after receiving information that the funkeiro had been seen in that district of Mangaratiba this Monday afternoon.

Expulsion from reality show

At the end of September, the Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate Nego do Borel, who is 29, on suspicion of raping a vulnerable model against model Dayane Mello during the reality show “A Fazenda 13”, on Record TV, in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo. According to the participants, Dayane Mello was drunk when she slept with him.

Because of that, Nego do Borel was expelled from the program (remember the case here). On the subject, on the date of the occurrence, the singer’s staff said that he would “prove once again all his innocence”.

After the expulsion of the reality, the singer even published a video on social networks in which he said he did not understand why he was expelled from the program, since, according to him, the participant also showed interest. In the video, Nego appeared desperate with the negative repercussions he has been receiving in recent months.

“I’m being labeled a bandit, a criminal. There are so many people doing so much evil out there and I want to know what I did to deserve so much hate. I already said that I’m taking care of my problems. I’m an explosive guy, I’m an intensive guy, I’m an impatient guy and I’m taking care of it. I have to have some defect, it can’t be perfect,” he vented during the video.

Nego do Borel in another case

Shortly before being expelled from the reality show, Nego do Borel was indicted for domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, model Duda Reis. In January, she filed a police report for rape and a threat against him at the 1st Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) in São Paulo.

Duda Reis also had a long outburst on social media. “I was very manipulated, I was very scared and [ele] threatened me. He used to say that I had a fight with a big dog, that he had my family killed,” she said. Watch below:

In addition to this case, Nego do Borel had been indicted in July for domestic violence against another ex-girlfriend, Swellen Sauer. She told the Police Service for Women (Deam), in Rio de Janeiro, that she was attacked by an artist, who denies it.

