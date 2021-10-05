PS5 back on Amazon

PlayStation 5, Sony’s next generation console, is available from Amazon*. The PS5’s stock replenishment includes versions with disk reader and digital.

The new generation has a technology shift, moving from traditional hard drives to SSD. As a result, loading times in games have improved dramatically.

The new PlayStation 5 controller, DualSense, is a pleasant surprise, providing greater immersion in games. In addition, the console has great power under its housing and offers a performance far superior to that of its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 5

Master the power of a custom CPU and GPU and SSD with built-in I/O that redefines the rules of what the PlayStation console can do. Maximize your gaming sessions with virtually instant load times for installed PS5 games and experience the new console’s amazing new graphics and features.

Also take the opportunity to secure the most popular PS4 games, which run on PS5 with graphical enhancements, on sale. If you prefer, make your pre-purchase of Horizon Forbidden West.

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil at the Youtube and visit our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.