Renan announces that he will propose to Covid’s CPI the indictment of Bolsonaro: ‘We’re not going to talk thick in the investigation and meow in the report’

BRASILIA — Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said on Tuesday that he will share data from the commission, which is in its final stretch, with various investigative bodies, such as the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). ), units of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in the states and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). He also said that he will not “meow” in the report and that President Jair Bolsonaro will indeed be one of those indicted, with a total of more than 30 names.

— We will send to the PGR only what fits to the PGR. Let’s break it down to the MPF of the DF, São Paulo, other states, TCU — said Renan in an interview before the session.

Asked if Bolsonaro can be indicted by the CPI, Renan replied:

— It could be, it certainly will be. We’re not going to blow the investigation and meow in the report. He will definitely be yes for what he practiced.

About other names that will appear in the report, the rapporteur said:

— The President of the Republic, the ministers, the people who had effective participation in the parallel cabinet, in the hate office, and all those who were responsible for the embezzlement of public money, in the robbery. These people will be held responsible.





Marconny Albernaz Faria, lobbyist for Necessidade Medicamentos, during his testimony to Covid's CPI, dodged questions saying he didn't remember and was warned by the Commission Photo: Agência Senado Attorney for Need Medicines, Túlio Silveira also refused to give the commitment to tell the truth Photo: Pedro França / Pedro França/Agenzia Senado Attorney Marcos Tolentino, suspected of being a hidden partner of FIB Bank, confirmed that he was a friend of Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), but used the habeas corpus granted by the Federal Supreme Court to remain silent so as not to answer about participation in FIB Bank Photo : PABLO JACOB / Agência O Globo Francisco Maximiano, owner of Necessidade Medicines, denied his commitment to tell the truth and remained silent under pressure from the Ministry of Health to buy Covaxin Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo

Asked if the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will be heard again, he said no. The minister has already testified twice at the CPI. The committee, on the other hand, may send questions in writing to him.

“I don’t think so, because this week is the last for depositions. The three deponents are already chosen. And let’s close the depositions. On the 19th we will have the closing ceremony.

He also stated that, once the report is ready, which should take place around October 15th, he will talk individually with each member of the CPI. The prediction is that the text will be read on the 19th, when any member of the committee can request a view. With that, the vote should take place on October 20th.

The vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), also said that more than 30 people will be indicted in the final report. And that, after the approval of the opinion, the members of the collegiate will have a “broad” agenda to forward these processes in different spheres.

— Finishing the CPI, we will have a work as intense as the CPI itself, with a broad agenda because not all those indicted will necessarily go to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) – said Randolfe.

He mentioned that some of the indictments that will not go to the PGR involve former minister Eduardo Pazuello, former executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Elcio Franco, and members of the company Necessidade Medicamentos. The senator also spoke about President Jair Bolsonaro.

— Fatally, the president will be indicted, and I believe that the criminal types on the president will be, in quantity and quality, greater than the criminal types on other agents. We are estimating at least 30 people to be indicted at the end of the report. This count was before the Prevent Senior case, which should increase the number of indictees – said Randolfe after meeting at the home of Omar Aziz.