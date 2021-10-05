Russia sends actress and director into space to shoot first film in orbit – 10/05/2021 – Illustrated

After losing the space race to the United States for years on end, Russia has finally gained the upper hand in the matter. The country sent an actress and a filmmaker to shoot the first feature film in space on Tuesday (5) — before American star Tom Cruise, who is preparing for a similar project, has a chance to take off.

Those sent were 37-year-old actress Yuliya Peresild and 38-year-old filmmaker Klim Shipenko. The rocket arrived at the International Space Station at 9:22 am GMT, ten minutes later than scheduled.

The pair have 12 days to film “The Challenge,” about a doctor trying to save an astronaut, before returning to Earth on October 17th.

Klim Shipenko, the filmmaker, said in a press conference held last Friday (1) that he will have to perform all technical functions generally performed by an entire team to handle the production of the film. “I don’t have anyone to ask for advice, or a photographer to ask how to shoot with light from a window,” he said.

The actress and filmmaker who have now arrived in space underwent training to be able to withstand the violent acceleration of takeoff and learn to move in zero gravity.

Filming takes place at a time when space travel seems to become increasingly accessible, like those undertaken by billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Also last Friday, one of the latter’s companies, Blue Origin, announced it would take actor William Shatner, Captain Kirk from “Star Trek,” into space next week.

From the point of view of Roscosmos, the agency responsible for the undertaking, the film can help Russia regain its space prestige lost due to the corruption scandals it has been involved in in recent years, in addition to the many technical problems it has registered.

The entity had unveiled its film project last year in the wake of the announcement that American star Tom Cruise intended to shoot a film aboard the International Space Station. Although all space missions to date have transmitted images, a fictional feature film in orbit has never been filmed.

The film’s producers are leading Russian figures, signaling the project’s importance to Moscow — names like Dmitri Rogozin, director of Roscosmos who was once deputy prime minister, and Konstantin Ernst, head of the Pervyi Kanal television network.

The latter was responsible for orchestrating some of President Vladimir Putin’s most visible moments, such as military parades, inauguration ceremony and the opening of the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

In April, during the commemorations of the 60th anniversary of the first flight into space, manned by Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet Union’s symbolic victory over the United States during the Cold War, Putin proclaimed that Russia must remain a great space power.

The country is looking to launch itself in space tourism, and announced that in December it should take a Japanese multimillionaire into space.

Other Roscosmos ambitions include a Russian space station and one shared between the country and China — Moscow has decided to turn down a Washington project on the moon because it considers it too centered on the United States. None of these wishes have a date to happen yet, however.