Russian actors successfully take off for film shooting in space

The Russian team, which includes a film director and an actress, successfully left the Baikonur cosmodrome for the International Space Station to shoot the first film in space.

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carried the Vyzor project film crew, director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, as well as cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

“The space is where we become pioneers and, despite everything, we maintain a very confident position. For our country, a flight that popularizes our achievements and that popularizes the space theme in general is very cool,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday (5).

The movie “Challenge” tells about a doctor, played by Peresild, who needs to go to an orbital station to save the life of an astronaut.

The Russian mission, which will last 12 days, began after the first civilian crew aboard SpaceX, founded by businessman Elon Musk. However, the Russians will be the first to make a film in space — earlier this year, actor Tom Cruise, together with NASA and SpaceX, announced their own space project.

First feature film in space

Peresild and Shipenko, well known in Russia, were selected after the country’s space agency, Roscosmos, opened a competition for candidates in November.

The two civilians underwent rigorous training before their space excursion. With the replacements, the actress and director prepared by doing centrifugation and vibration tests, zero-gravity training flights, and parachute training.

The crew practiced photography, filming and using equipment with which they will interact on the space station.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

Other cosmonauts onboard, including Novitskiy, will assist and be part of the film crew, as their resources are more limited in the space environment. Astronauts’ schedules on the space station are already well defined so they can work on experiments and take care of necessary maintenance tasks and other priorities.

According to Roscosmos, the film is part of a “large-scale scientific and educational project” that includes a series of documentaries to be shot about rockets and space industry companies and experts involved in the manufacture of launch vehicles, spacecraft and space infrastructure terrestrial.

“The project will become a clear example that spaceflight is gradually becoming available not only to professionals, but also to an increasingly wide range of interested parties,” says the Russian space agency.

(*With information from Ashley Strickland, from CNN)