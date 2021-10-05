Santos lineup: Carille should maintain a plan and promote the return of Marcos Guilherme | saints

This Tuesday, Santos held the penultimate training session before the derby against São Paulo, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be this Thursday, at 6:30 pm, at the Morumbi stadium.

The tendency is for Fábio Carille to maintain the scheme with three defenders, with Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo. In addition, the coach must not count on the return of Kaiky and Luiz Felipe, who are still working internally at CT Rei Pelé. Robson Reis trained with the group on Wednesday and there is a possibility that he may be related by the Santos commander.

Who should gain space in the team is Marcos Guilherme. After being on the bench against Juventude, the player must win another opportunity, playing on the right in the middle of the Santos field.

Read more about Santos:

+ Santos fights against negative retrospect in classics

+ Peixe starts selling tickets for the game against Grêmio

1 of 2 Coach Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Coach Fábio Carille during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

With this, Pará loses space. Last week, Diego Tardelli also trained between the starters in midfield, helping to frame plays and has a chance to start playing.

Both Marcos Guilherme and Tardelli gave interviews during this training period. The 99 shirt even mentioned that he has already played in midfield during the penultimate spell at Atlético-MG and was willing to play in this position.

Other athletes that should be mentioned again by Fábio Carille are midfielders Jobson and Vinícius Balieiro. The two, however, must start the match on the bench, as options for the second half.

The probable Santos is formed by: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Diego Tardelli and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Santos performs the last training session this Wednesday afternoon, at CT Rei Pelé. Afterwards, Peixe leaves for São Paulo.