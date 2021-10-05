São Paulo City Hall Plans Street Carnival in 2022 with 15 Million People and No Restrictions | São Paulo

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated this Monday (4) that the 2022 carnival must have no sanitary restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The city government estimates that the event is the largest ever held in the city, with the presence of 15 million people.

“If you continue with today’s data, with an increase in vaccination and a drop in the number of deaths, there will be carnival. We are very close to having day zero of deaths”, stated the mayor.

Nunes also mentioned the resumption of work at the Fábrica do Samba, which was promised to be delivered by February of next year.

“I resumed the works at Fábrica do Samba, which had been stopped, so it’s moving towards having [o carnaval]. It’s going to be the biggest street carnival, we’re estimating 15 million people. Everything is prepared, we will release the notices.”

According to the Municipal Health Department, 82% of São Paulo residents have already taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or a single dose vaccine.

Over the past seven days, the capital has recorded an average of 43 deaths per day from the disease. The ICU occupancy rate is 49.6%. 940 patients are hospitalized in public and private beds in the city.

carnival without distance

The statement by the mayor of São Paulo follows the line of what was also said on Sunday (3) by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who promised the party without distance or restriction.

“The only certainty we have is that we are vaccinating everyone, and with everyone vaccinated, life is back to normal. Who will be distancing themselves during Carnival?”, said Paes.