Saúde anticipates second dose of AstraZeneca in DF

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) announced this Tuesday morning (5/10), that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can already be anticipated for those who need to take it until October 27th. Citizens can now look for the nearest health center that offers the immunizing agent. To do this, just bring your vaccination card and identity document with a photo.

Anticipation was made possible with the arrival of 39,425 doses of AstraZeneca over the weekend. The Health Secretary, General Manoel Pafiadache, invites the population to complete the immunization against covid-19. “If you have marked the second dose of AstraZeneca on your vaccination card until October 27th, look for the nearest UBS today and be sure to get vaccinated. It is very important to be up to date with vaccinations”.

To protect against covid-19, it is necessary to have the complete vaccine cycle. In the case of the elderly, the folder advises them not to stop taking the booster dose (D3) after six months of D2. There are specific vaccination points to serve this public. Currently, vaccination coverage in the Federal District is at 85.86% considering the population able to receive the immunizing agent – which is 12 years old or more.

On Saturday (2/10), the Federal District received 64,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 10,530 doses destined for the booster dose (DR) for elderly people over 70 years of age and 53,820 doses for health professionals. The rest is reserved for technical loss. The Health Department emphasizes that the booster dose will be intended only for health professionals who took D2 until March 31, 2021.

“It is very important that health professionals in both the public and private areas observe the D2 date that is marked on their card. It is necessary to complete the vaccination schedule so that we can fight this virus and prolong life”, said the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero. Vaccination sites for health professionals will be disclosed this Tuesday (5/10) on the Vacina DF page.

