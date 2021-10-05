Silviano feels ‘stabbed’ and cries when he is chased away from Marta’s mansion; Understand · TV News

Silviano (Othon Bastos) will show his affection for work and for Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) when he says goodbye to the Medeiros mansion in Império. Fired by the commander, he’ll let you know he’s going out the front door. Afterwards, the butler will star in a monologue in the property’s living room, letting tears fall from his eyes at having been shooed away after so much dedication in the Globo soap opera.

Before, the audience will see José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) questioning the woman about her first marriage. He will reveal that he already knows that she and the employee have had an affair in the past.

With a fixed idea of ​​discovering the true identity of Fabrício Melgaço, the “man in black” will think that the character of Othon Bastos is his worst enemy and will put him on the street.

In a scene that will air next Tuesday (12) , Silviano will pack his bags and listen to kind statements from his co-workers. “I’d like you to know that I’m going to miss you a lot. You’re part of this family”, begins Claraíde (Luciana Malcher). Another employee will offer to refer you to an ex-boss, but will receive a reverse.

“I’m not a butler, I was a butler only because of Marta. I don’t need your charity”, the veteran will say. Brigel (Leanddro Rocha), Madame’s driver, will claim that he was in charge of taking the executioner away and will witness a real show on the part of the fired.

Silviano will reject the back door and decide to exit through the front entrance. “Even if it was an order from José Alfredo, that jagunço is no longer my boss.

in the street of bitterness

Alone in the room, the ex-husband of the “Empress” will be moved when he thinks about what he is leaving behind. “So much work, so much dedication, for what? What am I going to take in return?” he will think aloud.

Tears will run down the face of the butler, who will come out carrying his suitcase. Then the audience will see that the madam was spying on him from the top of the stairs, but she won’t even give the former employee a hug.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

