Sony launches PC games that reach console sales saturation • Eurogamer.pt

Shawn Layden, who has worked for more than 20 years at PlayStation, left the company in 2019 after several positions, including head of internal studios.

This industry veteran has an impressive track record and over the past few months has been asked about the state of the industry, specifically the current PlayStation that formed after his departure. However, as he says, some of the things we’re looking at today began to be decided when he was still leading the company.

In a recent interview, Layden confirmed that it was with him in the presidency that PlayStation decided to start converting its internally developed titles to PC and the purpose is very specific, to show the PC audience what PlayStation studios can do and that might encourage some to buy the console to play other games.

Furthermore, Layden and his team felt that there is no trade-off in presenting games on the PC that have reached sales saturation on consoles, which will allow them to gain more sales and promote internal talent to new players.