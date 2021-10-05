Speak, Maurão: Data-Fifa harms Flamengo and benefits Atlético-MG – 10/05/2021

The CBF’s non-postponement of the Brasileirão games and the impact of that decision were themes in the “Fala, Maurão” panel earlier this week. For the columnist of UOL Esporte, Flamengo ends up more harmed than Atlético-MG due to the summons in Dates-Fifa.

“Atletico-MG has many players called up for the South American teams, and Flamengo too. But it is very evident that the Rio team suffers more than Atlético-MG, as they lose, every time, their right-back Isla, its two midfielders, Éverton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta, and its main striker, Gabigol. Atlético-MG is not without Hulk, Zaracho, Nacho Fernandez…”, analyzes Mauro Cezar from the 29 seconds of the video above.

“They are not so heavy. In the end, Atlético-MG still has decisive players and has relevant shortages, but not that heavy. And they still have an advantage of having scored more,” he adds.

Mauro Cezar points out Atlético-MG as the favorite for the Brazilian title at the moment and says that the postures of Galo and Flamengo in relation to possible postponements of games in Datas-Fifa are totally understandable.

“Right now, the scenario is favorable to Atlético-MG, and the FIFA Dates convening period hurts Flamengo more and, in a way, benefits Atlético-MG more. It’s not difficult to understand why Flamengo wanted them so much. games were postponed and Atlético-MG, on the contrary, wanted more games to happen”, he analyzes.

“This is not a mere chance. Just someone too naive to think that these positions are disconnected from the reality of the championship, classification and the embezzlement that the other team may eventually have in this period of many calls”, he concludes.