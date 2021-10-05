Strong images! PM kneels over 15 year old girl’s body | News Brazil | Online Diary

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unemployed security guard, was approached by police in Minneapolis, USA, after suspicions that Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. In a nine-minute action, police officer Derek Chauvin immobilized George Floyd, kneeling over the neck of the black man, who died of mechanical asphyxia. Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against racism in several US cities. In June 2021, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

An immobilization procedure similar to that used by Derek Chauvin against George Floyd was carried out by a military police officer against a 15-year-old teenager in Recife. The teenager reported having been assaulted and threatened with death by military police during an approach in the Mangueira neighborhood, west of the capital of Pernambuco, last Friday (1st).

Hapvida forced the use of chloroquine: “don’t stop prescribing”

Images of the approach were filmed by residents and circulated on social networks. In the video, it is possible to see the teenager lying on the floor, with the policeman over her body, while a female voice shouts, several times, “She is underage”.

In a press release, the General Internal Affairs Unit of the Secretariat for Social Defense reported having initiated a preliminary investigation to “find out a possible disciplinary infraction committed by public security officials.”

According to the teenager’s account, the attacks began when she asked police officers about her brother, who was allegedly arrested in an approach.

The Pernambuco Military Police (PMPE) alleged, in a statement, that the police were investigating a complaint that armed men were engaging in drug trafficking in the neighborhood. One of them would have resisted the corporation’s approach.

See the video that recorded the approach: