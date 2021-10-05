Taliban: Afghan judges hunted by the murderers they convicted

4 hours ago

Photo caption, Former judges tell the BBC how they now live in hiding for fear of Taliban retaliation

They were the pioneers of women’s rights in Afghanistan. Strong defenders of the law, they sought justice for the most marginalized. But now, more than 220 Afghan female judges are in hiding for fear of retaliation under the Taliban regime.

Six former magistrates spoke to the BBC of secret locations in different parts of Afghanistan. Your names have been changed to ensure your safety.

Throughout her career as a judge, Masooma has convicted hundreds of men of violence against women, including rape, murder and torture.

But just days after the Taleban took control of their city and thousands of convicted criminals were released from prison, death threats began.

His personal phone was bombarded with text and audio messages sent from unknown numbers.

“It was midnight when we learned that the Taleban had released all the detainees,” says Masooma.

“We ran away immediately. We left our house and everything behind.”

Over the past 20 years, 270 women have served as judges in Afghanistan.

Some of them are among the most powerful and prominent women in the country, and are well-known public figures.

“Traveling out of town by car, I wore a burqa so no one would recognize me. Fortunately, we passed all Taliban checkpoints,” reports Masooma.

Shortly after they left, her neighbors sent her a message saying that several Taliban members had arrived at her old home.

Masooma says that as soon as they described the men, she knew who was looking for her.

Several months ago, before the Taliban regained control of the country, Masooma was trying a case investigating a member of the group for the brutal murder of his wife.

Finding him guilty, Masooma sentenced the man to 20 years in prison.

“I can still see the image of that young woman in my mind. It was a brutal crime,” says Masooma.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Taliban fighters on guard outside Kabul airport

“After the case was over, the criminal approached me and said, ‘When I get out of prison, I’ll do to you what I did to my wife.'” she says.

“At the time, I didn’t take him seriously. But since the Taliban came to power, he’s called me several times and said he’s collected all of my information from the courts.”

“He told me, ‘I’m going to find you and get my revenge.'”

At least 220 former judges are known to be currently in hiding across Afghanistan, according to a BBC investigative report.

We spoke with six former judges from different provinces and their testimonies over the past five weeks were almost identical.

All received death threats from Taliban members who had already been sentenced to prison.

Four named specific men they convicted of murdering their wives.

The judges changed their phone number at least once due to death threats.

And they are currently living in secret, changing addresses from time to time.

All also said that their former homes were visited by members of the Taleban. Their neighbors and friends reported being asked their whereabouts.

In response to the allegations, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the BBC: “Judges should live like any other family without fear. No one should threaten them. Our special military units are required to investigate these complaints and act in case of violation”.

Photo caption, Graffiti shows the harsh reality of Afghanistan

He also echoed the Taleban’s promise of a “general amnesty” for all former government officials across Afghanistan: “Our general amnesty is sincere. But if some want to initiate a process to leave the country, our request is not to do that and stay in our country.”

During the mass release of prisoners, many criminals not associated with the Taliban were also released.

With regard to the judges’ safety, Karimi also said: “In the case of drug traffickers, mafiosi, our intention is to destroy them. Our action against them will be serious.”

As highly educated women, these judges were previously the main breadwinners for their families. But now, with no salaries and their bank accounts frozen, they are living off their families.

For more than three decades, Judge Sanaa has investigated cases of violence against women and children.

She says most of her cases involved the convictions of members of the Taleban as well as the self-styled group Islamic State (ISIS).

“I have received more than 20 threatening phone calls from ex-convicts who have now been released.”

She is currently in hiding with over a dozen family members.

On one occasion, one of her male relatives returned to her family’s former home. But while packing some clothes, the Taleban arrived at the house in several cars full of armed men, led by a commander.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Women fear loss of rights under new Taliban regime

“I opened the door. They asked me if this was the judge’s house,” he says. “When I said I didn’t know where she was, they threw me down the stairs. One of them butted me with his gun and started hitting me. My nose and mouth were covered in blood.”

After the armed men left, Sanaa’s relative went to the hospital.

“I told another relative that we must keep changing my sister’s address. There is no other way out now. We cannot flee to any other country, not even Pakistan.”

Fighting for women’s rights

Afghanistan has always been considered one of the most difficult and dangerous countries in the world for women. According to the NGO Human Rights Watch, around 87% of women and girls will be victims of abuse during their lifetime.

But this community of judges, working to defend the country’s old laws aimed at supporting women, helped to champion the idea that violence against women could be criminalized and punished.

This included prosecuting individuals in cases of rape, torture, forced marriage, as well as cases where women were prohibited from owning property or from going to work or school.

As some of the most prominent female public figures in their country, all six say they faced harassment throughout their careers, long before the Taliban took full control of the country.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Girls still haven’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban regained power.

“I wanted to serve my country, so I became a judge,” says Asma, speaking from a safe place.

“In family court, I mainly dealt with cases involving women who wanted divorce or separation from Taliban members.”

“We lived under real threat. Once, the Taleban even fired rockets at the court.”

“We also lost one of our best friends and judges. She disappeared on the way home from work. Only later was her body discovered.”

No one has ever been charged with the murder of the missing judge. At the time, local Taliban leaders denied any involvement.

It is not known how Afghanistan’s new leadership will act in relation to women’s rights. But so far the prospects are bleak.

An all-male cabinet, unappointed to oversee women’s affairs, has already been announced, while in schools, the Ministry of Education ordered teachers and students to return to work, but not female employees or students.

Speaking on behalf of the Taleban, Karimi said she still could not comment on whether there would be roles for female judges in the future: “The working conditions and opportunities for women are still being discussed.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, No female representatives in new Taliban government

So far, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the country.

All six judges say they are looking for a way out — but not only do they not have access to money, they say that not all members of their immediate families have passports.

Former Afghan judge Marzia Babakarkhail, who now lives in the UK, has called for the urgent evacuation of all former judges.

She says it’s important not to forget those who live in Afghanistan’s most rural provinces, far from the country’s capital, Kabul.

“It breaks my heart when I get a phone call from one of the village judges saying, ‘Marzia, what should we do? Where should we go? We’ll be in our graves soon.’

“There is still some access to the media and the internet in Kabul. The judges there still have a voice, but in rural provinces they have nothing.”

“Many of them don’t have passports or the correct paperwork to request to leave the country. But they cannot be forgotten. They are also in serious danger.”

Several countries, including New Zealand and the UK, have already said they will offer some support. But it is not known when this help will arrive or how many judges will benefit from the measure.

Judge Masooma says she fears such promises will not materialize in time.

“Sometimes I think: what is our crime? Having an education? Trying to help women and punish criminals?

“I love my country. But now I’m a prisoner. We don’t have money. We can’t leave the house.

“I look at my little son and I don’t know how to explain to him why he can’t talk to other children or play in the hallway. He’s already traumatized.

“I can only pray for the day we will be free again.”

Additional reporting by Ahmad Khalid.