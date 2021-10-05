Taliban: Afghan judges hunted by the murderers they convicted

by

Illustration of women in a burqa in Afghanistan.
Former judges tell the BBC how they now live in hiding for fear of Taliban retaliation

They were the pioneers of women’s rights in Afghanistan. Strong defenders of the law, they sought justice for the most marginalized. But now, more than 220 Afghan female judges are in hiding for fear of retaliation under the Taliban regime.

Six former magistrates spoke to the BBC of secret locations in different parts of Afghanistan. Your names have been changed to ensure your safety.

Throughout her career as a judge, Masooma has convicted hundreds of men of violence against women, including rape, murder and torture.

But just days after the Taleban took control of their city and thousands of convicted criminals were released from prison, death threats began.