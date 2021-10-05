Taliban Announce Islamic State Cell Destruction | World

On Sunday, the Taliban said there was an Islamic State attack on a mosque that left five dead.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group’s fighters carried out the operation in northern Kabul on Sunday night. “As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the center of the Islamic State was completely destroyed, and the members of the group inside it died,” Mujahid said on a social network.

Explosions and gunshots were heard in Kabul at the time of the assault. Images posted on social networks showed a fire in the place.

Abdul Rahaman, a government official in Kabul, said large numbers of Taliban special forces members attacked at least three homes in his neighborhood.

“The clashes continued for several hours. I don’t know how many died or were arrested, but the fighting was intense,” he said.

The operation was launched hours after an attack on a mosque at which a ceremony was held in memory of Mujahid’s mother, the Taliban spokesman. She passed away last week.

A government cultural commission official who asked not to be named said five people were killed and 11 were injured. Casualties include civilians and Taliban. Three people were arrested.

The artifact was placed at the entrance to the mosque, and it exploded as people left, after offering their condolences to Mujahid and his family.

On Monday, Mujahid said an investigation was underway, but that “initial information suggests that groups linked to the Islamic State committed the attack.”

Both the Taliban and the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, are hard-line Sunni Islamists. They diverge, however, on themes such as religion and strategy, which has already provoked clashes between them.