The brain implant that promises to detect and cure deep depression – 10/05/2021 – Balance and Health

American scientists have taken a new step towards detecting and treating acute depression by installing an electrical implant in a patient’s skull and connecting it to her brain.

Sarah, 36, received the device over a year ago and says her life has changed.

The implant, the size of a matchbox, is always “on” but only emits an electrical impulse when it senses Sarah needs it.

The experimental study was described in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.

The researchers, from the University of California, San Francisco, in the United States, point out that it is too early to say whether the device can help other patients with difficult-to-treat depression, but they say they are hopeful and plan more tests.

Sarah is the first person to do experimental therapy.

She has gone through a series of failed treatments, including antidepressants and electroconvulsive therapy in recent years.

The surgery may sound daunting, but Sarah said the prospect of getting “any kind of relief” was better than what she was experiencing.

“I had exhausted all possible treatment options.”​

“My daily life became so restricted. I felt tortured every day. I barely moved or did anything.”

The surgery involved making small holes in his skull to fit the wires that would monitor and stimulate his brain.

The implant, containing the battery and pulse generator, was tucked into the bone, under her scalp and hair.

The procedure took a full day and was done under general anesthesia, meaning that Sarah was unconscious the entire time.

She says that when she woke up, she felt elated.

“When the implant was first placed, my life immediately took a turn. My life was pleasant again.”

“Within a few weeks, the suicidal thoughts disappeared.”

“When I was in the depths of depression, all I saw was the downside of things.”

A year later, Sarah is still doing well, with no side effects.

“The device kept my depression under control, allowing me to get back to my best state and rebuild a life worth living.”

Sarah says she can’t feel the device as it sends out electrical impulses, but says, “I can probably tell in 15 minutes that it went off because of a sense of alertness and energy or the positiveness I feel.”

How it works

Researcher Katherine Scangos, a psychiatrist at the university, said the innovation was made possible by locating the “depression circuits” in Sarah’s brain.

“We found a spot, which is an area called the ventral striatum, where stimulation has consistently eliminated your feelings of depression.”

“And we also found an area of ​​brain activity in the amygdala that could predict when your symptoms were most severe.”

Scientists say much more research is needed to test the experimental therapy and determine if it can help more people with severe depression and perhaps other conditions as well.

Personalized treatment

Scangos, who enrolled two other patients in the trial and hopes to recruit nine more, said: “We need to look at how these circuits vary between patients and repeat this work over and over.”

“And we need to see if an individual’s biomarker or brain circuitry changes over time as treatment continues.”

“We didn’t know if we would be able to treat her depression, because it was so serious.”

“So, in that sense, we’re very excited about it. It’s the kind of study much needed in our field right now.”

Edward Chang, the neurosurgeon who installed the device, cautions: “To be clear, this is not a demonstration of the effectiveness of this treatment.”

“It’s really just the first demonstration that this works for someone and we have a lot of work ahead of us to validate these results. We need to know if it really is something that will last.”

Professor Jonathan Roiser, a neuroscience specialist at University College London, UK, said: “Although this type of highly invasive surgical procedure is only used in the most severely ill patients with intractable symptoms, it is an exciting step due to the nature of the stimulus.”

“It is likely that, if tested in other patients, different recording and stimulation sites will be needed, as the brain circuitry of symptoms likely varies between individuals.”

“Since there was only one patient and no control conditions, it remains to be seen whether these promising results hold up in clinical trials.”