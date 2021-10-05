The brain implant that promises to detect and cure severe depression

Scangos with Sarah

Maurice Ramirez, UCSF 2021

Professor Katherine Scangos checking Sarah’s device and progress

American scientists have taken a new step towards detecting and treating acute depression by installing an electrical implant in a patient’s skull and connecting it to her brain.

Sarah, 36, received the device over a year ago and says her life has changed.

The implant, the size of a matchbox, is always “on” but only emits an electrical impulse when it senses Sarah needs it.

The experimental study was described in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.