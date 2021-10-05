Understand the mistake that took WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram off the air – It happened in Joinville

To share

The issue seen by the platforms has not yet been officially explained, but users who try to access them encounter a “5XX Server Error” error on the platforms. With the fall, Facebook loses about $45 billion in market value.

The code gives clues to what’s going on. Understand below, in a simplified way, what means the problem that is affecting applications and social networks this Monday.

In practice, the mistake it occurs when the server – that is, the central computer – cannot complete the user’s request and, therefore, cannot display the desired information.

Facebook still hasn’t explained the reason for the crash that affects WhatsApp, Instagram and the social network of the same name. Abroad it is estimated that it would be a telecommunications problem, in the path between the users’ devices and the central computers of the technology giant.

Doubles the use of phone calls after WhatsApp blackout

The WhatsApp blackout doubled the demand for phone calls in the country, amid a growing need for forms of communication. That’s why customers noticed problems such as dropped calls or poorer voice quality of conversation participants throughout this afternoon.

