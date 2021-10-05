Vatican: Pope Francis learned “with regret” about abuses by French clergy

Pope Francis “knew with regret” about the content of an investigation into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church, according to a Vatican statement on Tuesday (5th).

“First, their thoughts go to the victims, with great sadness, for their wounds,” the note says, adding that the Pope also felt gratitude for the courage they showed in denouncing what they had been through.

“His thoughts are with the church in France, so that, aware of this terrible reality, it can embark on the path of redemption,” the statement added.

Scandal

French clergy have sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years, a major investigation released on Tuesday revealed.

The whistleblowers accused the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to the situation for too long.

The historical report suggests that around 216,000 minors were abused between 1950 and 2020.

That number rises to about 330,000 when it includes victims of abusers who were not clergy but had other ties to the Church, such as Catholic schools and youth programs, according to Jean-Marc Sauvé, chairman of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse at Church (CIASE), which is the author of the report.

Between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophile clerics are estimated to have worked in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s, Sauvé said before the report was released.