Video: 38-year-old MMA Fighter Dies After Debut at US Gloveless Boxing Event | combat

Heavyweight Justin Thornton’s debut at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship boxing event ended in tragedy. The 38-year-old fighter was knocked out in just 19 seconds into the first round fight by Dillon Cleckler in the tournament’s 20th edition in August and, after being hospitalized, died. A veteran of MMA tournaments on the American national circuit, Thornton has been hospitalized since his loss, also with an infection from a spinal cord injury.
Medical reports from the hospital indicate that Thornton was partially paralyzed after the fight, suggesting that he suffered a stroke. The athlete was down for seven minutes in the ring before being removed to the hospital. Right after the fight ended, it was possible to hear the referee tell his opponent that Justin Thornton was “very hurt”.
With a record of six wins and 18 losses in his career, the fighter was defeated in his five previous fights by knockout or submission in the first round, and had already faced heavyweights that are now part of the UFC, such as Walt Harris and Chase Sherman.
BKFC president Dave Feldman expressed his regret when announcing the fighter’s death:
– We came to the public to express our sadness at the death of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who fought at BKFC 20, on August 20, 2021. We joined the entire fighting community in sending condolences to his family and your friends.
