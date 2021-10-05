What is known about the next pandemic WHO says is inevitable

In an interview with RFI, the assistant director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mariângela Simão, stated that a new pandemic is “inevitable”.

According to Simão, it’s only “a matter of time” to explode a new pandemic phenomenon. What is known, however, about him is still very little and the big question is: “when will it happen”.

Questions like: “where will it come from?” and “what will be the causative agent?” they are also still unanswered, but with many assumptions.

Credit: Poba/istockNext pandemic is inevitable, it remains to be seen when it will explode and what will cause

The next pandemic may already be underway

While it is not known when the new outbreak will explode, infectious disease experts point out that the next pandemic may already be under way.

Zoonotic diseases, that is, those that pass from animals to humans, are the great concern of scientists, since it is believed that 75% of the new diseases that emerged in the last 50 years had wild animals as their origin. As an example, Ebola, swine flu (H1N1) and avian flu.

And do you know the great villain in this story?

Wrong if you answered animals! It’s the humans themselves.

This happens, according to the sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, from the Faculty of Public Health (FSP) at USP, because we are destroying the environment.

Vecina has been warning about the deforestation of forests, natural habitats of animals and where there is a large amount of viruses that can lead to other epidemics.

“We are attacking the Amazon. In the Amazon, there is an immense amount of virus. The next epidemic, with the level of aggression we are doing to the environment, is already on its way”, stated Vecina in an interview with GloboNews, in August 2020.

In addition to the destruction of natural habitats, scientists also point to the risk involved in the trafficking of wild animals and the habit of consuming these animals.

Resistant superbacteria

The director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, USA, David Aronoff, said scientists are constantly worried about something that will happen. “It’s as if we were living on a street full of corners,” he summarized to Infection Control Today.

For him, the future risk may lie in resistant bacteria. “I’m particularly nervous about antibiotic-resistant infections that we thought we had control over, but then we lost control. Gonorrhea is a good example. It is increasingly difficult to treat with antibiotics and easier to spread,” he said.

Credit: Tempura/istockNext pandemic could be caused by superbugs

Priya Nori, professor of infectious diseases at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York, also puts antibiotic-resistant infections at the top of her list.

“We are very concerned that we will see the emergence of many multi-resistant bacteria and fungi,” says Nori. “And these aren’t necessarily new pathogens, they’re things we had before, but they were starting to get a lot of attention in the last few years before covid-19 because they’ve spread so much,” he says.

The concern increased especially during the covid-19 pandemic due to the increase in the rampant use of antibiotics to treat the disease caused by the coronavirus, even without proven efficacy and necessity.

In May of last year, the WHO published, in May of last year, a document expressly recommending the non-use of these drugs in the treatment of covid-19 in suspected or mild cases. Even for moderate cases, the entity had indicated that the use should only be done after signs of a bacterial infection.

How to avoid the inevitable?

Cambridge University experts have identified several measures that could avert the risk of a new pandemic. However, these are actions that would require urgency and changes in the way of life and consumption, in a generalized and not individual way, measures that are unlikely to be embraced by society.

