WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down: how was Mark Zuckerberg’s apology for the blackout

by

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019.

Credit, Reuters

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the “outage” of his social networking services that went offline for nearly six hours on Monday (10/04) — impacting more than 3.5 billion users all around the world.

“Sorry for today’s disruption — I know how much you depend on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” the billionaire said in a Facebook post after the service was reinstated.

Zuckerberg apologized after an internal technical issue left Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram down at around 1pm EDT on Monday.

Attempts to re-establish access to the platforms — all belonging to Zuckerberg — turned out to be successful around 7 pm (GMT).