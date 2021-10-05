WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down: how was Mark Zuckerberg’s apology for the blackout

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the “outage” of his social networking services that went offline for nearly six hours on Monday (10/04) — impacting more than 3.5 billion users all around the world.

“Sorry for today’s disruption — I know how much you depend on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” the billionaire said in a Facebook post after the service was reinstated.

Zuckerberg apologized after an internal technical issue left Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram down at around 1pm EDT on Monday.

Attempts to re-establish access to the platforms — all belonging to Zuckerberg — turned out to be successful around 7 pm (GMT).

But the episode is likely to increase the debate over the social media giant’s reach.

For hours, potentially billions of people have found themselves without the social networking tools they depend on to stay in touch with friends and family.

Others reportedly found they were unable to access certain services that required a Facebook login.

Meanwhile, companies around the world that use social media to connect with customers have faced the prospect of an unexpected financial impact.

Zuckerberg himself is believed to have lost about $6 billion of his personal fortune at one point, when Facebook’s shares plummeted, according to trading website Fortune’s tracking software.

The Downdetector platform, which monitors website and service failures, reported that nearly 10.6 million problems were reported worldwide — the highest number ever recorded.

Later in the day, Facebook said it went offline due to an incorrect configuration change that not only impacted websites and apps, but also affected the company’s internal tools.

These tools include Facebook’s internal email and even employee work badges.

Some reports suggest that Facebook headquarters was “collapsed”. Even “people trying to figure out what the problem was” couldn’t access the building, according to Sheera Frenkel, a technology reporter for the New York Times, told the BBC.

The New York Times reported that the issue was finally resolved after a group managed to break into a California data center and restart the servers. The company did not confirm the information.

Facebook said it is working to understand what happened so it can make its “infrastructure more resilient”.

Tech experts described the problem as being similar to the social networking giant having disappeared from the internet map so it could not be found.

The company said that “there is no evidence that user data has been compromised.”

The “blackout” came at a particularly difficult time for the company, which is increasingly under pressure regarding its reach and impact on society.

On Sunday, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, responsible for a series of bombing leaks at the company, said in an interview with US network CBS that the company prioritized “growth over safety”.

This Tuesday (05/10), she will testify to a US Senate subcommittee at a hearing titled “Protecting Children Online” about a company survey of the effect of Instagram on the mental health of young users.