WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram go down; users complain on Twitter

Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP

Three of the social networks most used by Brazilians are down. WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users complain that the applications went offline in the early afternoon of Monday (4). On WhatsApp, for example, no messages are sent.

On Instagram, the problem repeats itself. Many complaints indicate that in addition to the feed not updating with new posts. The website downdetector, which monitors complaints about internet services, registered a peak of complaints around 12:50 pm.

Andy Stone, communications executive at Facebook, used Twitter to speak up. “We are aware that some people are having problems accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” he wrote.

On Twitter, a social network that does not belong to Facebook, many users also complained about the lack of access to the three social networks. “I thought it was the Internet here at home that was fresh. Once again, WhatsApp lets the crowd down”, published a young man identified as Matheus Nunes.

Other users also made similar comments, believing that the problem was with the internet server and not the platforms. Telegram, a messaging application similar to WhatsApp, was also remembered, as it did not suffer instability like the social networks belonging to Facebook. “They telegraph bigger and better and whoever disagrees should disagree with their home,” joked the profile identified only as Vitor.