WHO Deputy Director considers new pandemic ‘inevitable’

According to Mariângela Simão, the emergence of a situation of this type is ‘a question of when’ and the organization should develop a treaty to deal with the matter

Nicolas Lieber/UNaids WHO Deputy Director spoke about Covid-19 pandemic



The deputy general director of World Health Organization (WHO), Mariângela Simão, said in an interview with Radio France International (RFI) on Tuesday, 5, that the organization is studying the creation of a “treaty” on global pandemics to list formalities to be followed by nations and companies in the event of an emergency similar to the SARS-CoV-2 in the world. She also said that the emergence of another pandemic is a certainty in the modern world. “This is something we already know and which is inevitable. It’s a matter of when it will happen”, he narrated. The specialist, the only Brazilian on the institution’s board, recalled that the health crisis generated by Covid-19 was not restricted to poor countries, which showed that no one was prepared for this, and recalled the importance of vaccines as a way to control the disease.

With the first cases recorded in late 2019, Covid-19 began to spread around the world in the first quarter of 2020, when isolation measures to deal with the pandemic began to be imposed in several nations. Since then, 219,000 cases and 4.55 million deaths have been registered globally. The race for the vaccine meant that the first immunizing agent officially registered with regulatory agencies was applied in the UK in December 2020, so far, 46.3% of the population has taken at least one dose of the vaccine and 34.5% is fully immunized . The inequality, however, is evident in the process of protection against the virus: less than 3% of underdeveloped nations have received immunization so far.