WHO Director Says New Pandemic ‘It’s a Matter of Time’ | Health

reproduction Mariângela Simão, Deputy Director of the World Health Organization (WHO)

The emergence of a new pandemic in the world is no longer a question of “if” but of “when”. This is the opinion of Brazilian Mariângela Simão, deputy director of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In an interview with the Italian network RFI, she stated that a new phenomenon is inevitable. For this, the organization is studying the creation of a “treaty”, which will establish guidelines both to mark the role of WHO in emergency situations, and so that each organization, governments and private sector entities know what their roles are.

The decision, according to Mariângela “creates a series of formalities that countries and the private sector have to take in the event of an emergency such as a global pandemic.”

“There’s going to be a pandemic next,” he said. “This is something we already know and which is inevitable. It’s a question of when it will happen.”

“This pandemic, after the Spanish flu, was the most impactful and is also an observation: I think the world needs to wake up because we see that it was not just developing countries that were affected. It affected the whole world, no one was prepared” , ponder.

The “treaty” will be discussed at the WHO World Health Assembly, scheduled for November. Major WHO concerns, covid-19 variants and worldwide vaccine distribution are also on the agenda.

“I think there are two things, one side is related to this specific coronavirus, which is Sars-Cov-2, and the variants, some variants of concern, such as the case of delta, which is present in 188 countries”, he says.

“So the concern and the commitment [da OMS] to increase vaccine coverage is global, but in all countries and not just a few, to prevent new worrying variants from emerging,” says Simão.