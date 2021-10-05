‘Whoever has the SUS has everything,’ says Queiroga after returning from the US, where he contracted Covid

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, resumes work on the portfolio this Tuesday (5), after his arrival from the United States.

He was in quarantine due to contamination by Covid-19 in the North American country, where he participated in the UN meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation.

“We have the SUS and whoever has the SUS has everything,” said the minister. It was unclear whether he was referring to the period in which he remained under treatment in the United States or his assurance, once again, that the vaccination campaign will not be interrupted and that there will be doses for the entire population that has not yet been vaccinated or waiting for the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Queiroga gave an interview about the return and took the opportunity to update the situation of the policies to fight the pandemic.

On the occasion, the minister informed that Brazil is still awaiting the sending of 30 million doses of the Janssen vaccine, as well as that it should receive more doses from the international consortium of Covax Facility and Fiocruz.

Marcelo guaranteed that the vaccination campaign should not be interrupted and that there will be doses for the entire population that has not yet been vaccinated or that is waiting for the second dose of the immunizing agent. “We have the SUS and whoever has the SUS has everything,” said the minister.

