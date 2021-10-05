Woman divides opinions by deducting rent, electricity and internet from her son’s allowance – Campos 24 Horas





10/04/2021, 10:29 am, Photo: Disclosure.



Every day, a 7-year-old boy receives 1 dollar (about R$ 5.40) after fulfilling his obligations at home in Orlando (Florida, USA): making the bed and room, brushing teeth, putting on dirty clothes in the service area, among other tasks. (read more below)

The finance lesson doesn’t end there, as Mom explained in a video that went viral on TikTok. If he fulfills all the activities specified, the boy earns up to US$31 (R$168) per month. But the mother deducts, monthly, 9 dollars from the boy’s “account”: 5 dollars (BRL 27) to help with the house’s rent, 2 dollars (BRL 10.80) for electricity and another 2 dollars as a fee for internet.(read more below)

“He then understands that throughout the month he has two buckets – one for fun money and one for bill money,” explained the American.

The mother says to work on the child’s sense of responsibility. The boy needs to organize the expenses to reach the end of the month as an amount that will be able to honor his “obligations”.(read below)

Many praised the mother’s attitude, while others said it was not an age-appropriate responsibility.(read below)

“I love the to-do list part. But I don’t agree with making you pay the bills. I think kids should be kids,” criticized a person on the platform.

“This may seem extreme to some, but financial literacy is not taught in school, so where will it be taught? At home! This is a good way to start!” praised another.

Source: Extra