112-year-old Spaniard is World’s Oldest Man Says Book of Records | World

A 112-year-old Spaniard has been confirmed as the world’s oldest man, record book editors reported on Thursday.

Born on February 11, 1909, Saturnino de la Fuente García worked his entire life as a shoemaker in the town of Puente Castro, in northwestern Spain.

He said, in an interview with Guinness World Records, that the secret to longevity is “to live a quiet life and not harm anyone”.

García lived historic moments in his country and the world – he narrowly escaped fighting in the Spanish Civil War. At 1.50 m tall, he was considered “too short” by the Franco army.

In your pueblo, as the country’s small inland towns are called, he received the nickname “El pepino” – the vegetable itself – a friendly version of his maternal surname, Peña.

In addition to shoemaking – which accompanied him until his retirement –, another of García’s passions is football.

He was the co-founder and one of the main players of the Puente Castro floodplain team. He is also a regular fan of Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa.

When García turned 110, he received a special tribute from Puente Castro, for being the oldest member of the team.

Married to Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez, the two formed a very large family – with only women, there are seven in all. The couple’s only child died as a child.

After his wife’s death, he lived with one of his daughters and his son-in-law. García also has 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Although this last year has been quite difficult for him, due to the pandemic and the isolation measures, García was able to see his family again to celebrate his 112th birthday.

2 of 2 Umeno Sumiyama and 107-year-old Koume Kodama were confirmed as the oldest identical twins in the world by Guinnes on September 1, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Guinnes World Records Umeno Sumiyama and 107-year-old Koume Kodama were confirmed as the oldest identical twins in the world by Guinnes on September 1, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Guinnes World Records

Last month, Japanese sisters Umeno Sumiyama and 107-year-old Koume Kodama were confirmed as the oldest identical twins in the world by the record books.

When they received recognition on September 1, Umeno and Koume had completed 107 years and 300 days of life.