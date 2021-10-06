12 years ago the first Bitcoin price was set and the user bought 50,000 Bitcoins for US$ 35

The beginnings of Bitcoin (BTC) keep many interesting stories about how the first cryptocurrency in the market gained new followers, users and adoption of people outside the circle of cypherpunks.

One of these stories is that of New Liberty Standard, considered the first place to trade Bitcoin released in the world and rresponsible for establishing the first ‘value’ for Bitcoin.

As soon as Bitcoin was launched in 2009, cryptocurrency was gaining adherents and new users interested in understanding which was what had been called ‘currency’ but in electronic form and without a central authority.

In forums about BTC, some of them are no longer accessible, some users argued that it was necessary to create a place where people could buy and sell Bitcoins so that the cryptocurrency was conquering new territories.

So an anonymous user decided to create the New Liberty Standard, a rudimentary exchange model that was actually a p2p site, where the user who wanted to buy BTC did a payment via PayPal and, after a few hours, he received Bitcoin in his personal wallet.

“Some people bought bitcoins from me and sold bitcoins to me. Supply and demand, however small, already exist and are all that’s really needed. Offering to exchange bitcoins for another currency is ultimately no different of exchanging bitcoins for goods or services. Currencies are goods and exchanging them is a service. I’ve been trying to think of something other than US dollars that I can try to buy or sell using bitcoins, but I can’t think of anything,” revealed the operator so the user “NewLibertyStandard”, who was a frequent contributor to the Bitcointalk.org forum.

Bitcoin price

As New Liberty Standard was the first formalized Bitcoin trade they needed to define a value at which Bitcoin would be sold and for that, on October 5, 2009 the developer assembled an equation that defined that US$1.00 was equivalent to 1,309 .03 BTC, which indicated that each Bitcoin cost US$ 0.00764.

“Dividing $1.00 by the average amount of electricity needed to run a high-CPU computer for a year, 1331.5kWh, multiplied by the average residential cost of electricity in the United States for the previous year, $0.1136, divided by 12 months divided by the number of bitcoins generated by my computer in the last 30 days”, defined the user to indicate the established rate.

Shortly thereafter, on October 12, 2009, Marttin Malmi, developer, early adopter of Bitcoin and one of the main contributors to Satoshi Nakamoto in the beginning of BTC, performed the first known transaction of a sale of Bitcoin to a user. In this case, Malmi sold 5,050 Bitcoin for US$ 5.02 being paid by paypal.

The transaction, as revealed by the developer himself, was intended to help in the development of NewLibertyStandard. The subject of a system for buying and selling Bitcoins had already been discussed between Malmi and Nakamoto, but had not yet been ‘put into practice’.

Malmi revealed that he was happy to ‘help’ found the first Bitcoin trading platform.

$1.00 USD = 1,451.83 BTC 12/31/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,555.24 BTC 12/30/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/29/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/28/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/27/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/26/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/25/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/24/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/23/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,578.77 BTC 12/22/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,594.63 BTC 12/21/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,594.63 BTC 12/20/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,586.70 BTC 12/19/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,622.40 BTC 12/18/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,630.33 BTC 12/17/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,606.53 BTC 12/16/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,626.37 BTC 12/15/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,626.37 BTC 12/14/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,618.43 BTC 12/13/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,562.90 BTC 12/12/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,503.40 BTC 11/11/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,491.50 BTC 10/10/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,455.80 BTC 12/09/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,428.03 BTC 12/08/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,392.33 BTC 12/07/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,364.56 BTC 06/06/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,336.80 BTC 05/05/2009 $1.00 USD = 1340.76 BTC 04/04/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,297.13 BTC 12/03/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,257.46 BTC 02/12/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,233.66 BTC 12/01/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,213.83 BTC 11/30/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,205.89 BTC 11/29/2009 $1.00 USD = 1,309.03 BTC 10/05/2009

50,000 Bitcoins for $35

At New Liberty Standard, wallet addresses were generated manually and took up to 48 hours.

“Sign up to get an account number from NewLibertyStandard bitcoin address. Within 48 hours, I will send you an email with your account number. Once you have an account, you can buy bitcoins”

One of the users who decided to buy Bitcoin through the system was a person known as “Spoonertheory”, who reports having discovered Bitcoin while reading an article about Bitcoin while he was “bored with the university”

According to him, the article said that it was some kind of new online currency with libertarian values, a market, and that it contained a link to the New Liberty Standard and in which, as a joke, the user decided to buy 50,000 Bitcoins.

“I go to the link, play with the total amount of coins I want to buy. I opted for 50,000 bitcoins and paid, I don’t remember if it was via PayPal or using the real Visa card, anyway… bitcoins are delivered in a few hours!” he revealed.

The user also reports that the purchase did not please his wife who was very angry with him for having spent US$ 35 to buy nonsense and then, after the purchase, he forgot what Bitcoin was until in 2016 he started a saga in which he managed to find the private key of his Bitcoins.

Shortly thereafter, with the launch of Bitcoin Market and Mt. Gox, NewLibert fell out of favor.

READ MORE