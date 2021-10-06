13 companies open job openings, internships and trainees; see list | work and career

The companies Unilever, VLI, Dasa, Sovos, ManpowerGroup, Belgo Bekaert, Boa Vista, Corteva, RecargaPay, Teleperformance, Manserv, WeService and Queima Diaria have job openings, internships and trainees open. See below for details of the selection processes.

Unilever has open enrollment for the 2022 Internship Program. Students must be in the penultimate or final year of graduation (training scheduled for December 2022 or December 2023). There are no courses or language requirements. The locations of the vacancies are São Paulo (Capital and cities: Aguaí, Valinhos and Indaiatuba); Minas Gerais (Pouso Alegre), Pernambuco (Recife, Igarassu and Suape), Federal District (Brasília) and Paraná (Curitiba). The areas of expertise are Market Intelligence; Finances; Legal; Marketing; Nutrition; Research and Development; Human Resources; Supply chain/Logistics/Engineering; Information Technology; Sales; Institutional communication. Applications are due until October 25 at https://unileverparatodes.com.br/

VLI has opened enrollment for its 2022 Internship Program. To apply for the 50 vacancies offered in all locations where the company operates – Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Bahia, Tocantins, Maranhão, Sergipe and Ceará – it is necessary to be attending at least the 3rd period of any bachelor’s and licentiate’s course, as well as being available to do an internship for six hours a day.

Those selected will benefit from meal vouchers (offered in units where there is no cafeteria); transportation vouchers and/or charter bus (depending on the location in which you will work); medical and odontologic assistence; Gympass; Christmas basket; life insurance. Interested parties have until November 8 to register on the website https://www.vli-logistica.com.br/carreiras

Dasa has opened enrollment for the Trainee (14 vacancies) and Intern (20 vacancies) 2022 Programs. Students and graduates from all over Brazil can enroll in any undergraduate or bachelor’s degree course. The company eliminated the age limit and the English requirement from the process. Approved trainees who do not have knowledge of the language will receive a course paid by the company. Trainees and interns may work in the following areas: Finance, Human Resources, Sales, Purchasing, Business Strategy, Legal, Sustainability, Marketing and Products, Digital Products, Digital Transformation, Customer Experience and Continuous Improvement.

The selected candidates will be able to work either remotely or in person, at Dasa’s office in São Paulo, in the Pinheiros neighborhood. Therefore, it is necessary to live or be available to settle in São Paulo when face-to-face work is required. For trainees, people who graduated from any undergraduate and bachelor’s degree course between 2018 and December 2021 can apply. Those interested in the Internship Program must graduate in December 2022 and, unlike trainees, they will be selected for a specific board of the company . Applications are due until October 27th on the 99 Jobs website (Trainee and Internship pages).

Sovos has vacancies open for hiring IT professionals in CLT at its office located in Barueri, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. There are currently nine opportunities in the areas of Products, Sales, Customer Support, among others, for Enterprise Alliances Manager, Java Developer II, Java Developer III, Senior Quality Analyst, Senior Quality Analyst Sr., Financial Analyst, Support Solutions Analyst, Software Support Analyst and Applications Support Engineer. Those interested can apply through the website https://sovos.com/careers/current-openings-south-america/.

ManpowerGroup has open positions for food multinational. There are 70 opportunities for Production Assistant and Shipping Assistant to work at the company’s unit in São Lourenço do Oeste, Santa Catarina. Those interested must have completed elementary school. The salary range varies between R$1,300 and R$1,500. Professionals will have benefits such as health plan, dental plan, life insurance, Profit Sharing program, private pension plan and chartered transportation. To apply for vacancies, simply access the link: https://bit.ly/3F0ALGD.

Belgo Bekaert opened the Internship Program. Students from Industrial Engineering, Civil, Mechanics, Electrical, Electronics, Control and Automation, Production, Materials, Metallurgy and Mechatronics can enroll, from the 5th period, and who have availability to intern for 2 years. There are vacancies for the cities of Feira de Santana (BA), Sumaré (SP), Osasco (SP), Itaúna (MG), Vespasiano (MG) and Contagem (MG). The program offers scholarships, transportation vouchers, life insurance, meals at the units. To apply, simply register here by October 31st.

Boa Vista launched the 2022 Internship Program with 54 vacancies. The student must be studying Computer Science, Systems Analysis and Development, Information Technology, Network Technologist, Information Security Technologist, Engineering (preferably production engineering), Data Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Administration, Psychology, Human Resources, Law, among others.

Benefits include Flexible Hours, Food and Meal Vouchers, Birthday Day off, Internet Assistance, Health and Dental Plan, Pharmacy Agreement, Gympass, Sesc agreement and R$ 1,500.00 for setting up a home office. Registration runs until October 27 at https://www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/boavista/

Corteva has 51 vacancies for its Corteva Agriscience 2022 Internship Program. The only prerequisite is availability to intern in Alphaville/SP; Coxilha/RS; Cuiabá/MT; Taiwan/GO; Franco da Rocha/SP; Goiânia/GO; Itumbiara/GO; Mogi Mirim/SP; Passo Fundo/RS; Planaltina/GO; Santa Cruz do Sul/RS and Santa Rosa/RS. The stipend ranges from R$2,000 to R$2,657.74.

Students will receive an English course, internet assistance, transportation vouchers, life insurance, support program, meal benefit, Gympass, medical and dental plan and pharmacy benefit. Registration must be done by November 6th at https://www.ciadeestagios.com.br/vagas/corteva/

RecargaPay has opened more than 60 vacancies for different hierarchical levels and with the option of remote work. Of these, more than 20 are for the Technology and Product area, while the other opportunities are for positions in Operations and BizDev, Finance, Marketing and Customer Experience.

Data Engineer

Head of Data Science

Application Security Specialist

Java developer

mobile architect

Product analyst

Machine Learning Engineer

Risk & Controls Analyst – Operations

BizDev Analyst – Operations

Senior IT Business Analyst – Operations

Junior Regulatory Lawyer

Customer Voice Analyst

Tax Analyst Mr.

Senior Financial Planning and IR Analyst

For registration, access: https://recargapay.com.br/carreiras.

Teleperformance has 270 vacancies open for the function of bilingual and trilingual receptive attendant. To apply, you must be over 18 years old, have completed high school, and have English and/or Spanish at an intermediate to advanced level. Experience in call center with support, chat service or multiskill is desirable. The main benefits are medical and dental assistance, food stamps, food stamps and transportation vouchers. Register on the link

Manserv has 55 job openings open in São Paulo and Goiás, for the municipalities of Taboão da Serra and Formosa, respectively. These are opportunities in the roles of live line electrician, dead line electrician and maintenance mechanic. Among the benefits are medical assistance and dental assistance. Register on the link

WeService has 44 opportunities in São Paulo for Service Desk technician functions; Field Full Datacenter technician; network analyst; Field Service leader; and IT supervisor. Benefits include medical assistance; dental care; and food stamps. Register on the link