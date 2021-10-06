2021 emergency aid: CAIXA confirms 9 more withdrawals from the 6th installment

the month of October continues with the release of withdrawals from the 6th installment of the program that aims to minimize the economic effects caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. It is confirmed that this October, CAIXA will release nothing less than 9 withdrawals from the 6th installment of the benefit.

See too: Emergency assistance with new enrollment opening in 2021

This Wednesday, October 6th, the release of cash withdrawals will be for those born in the month of April. The release will continue until October 19, when those born in December will be able to withdraw the benefit at the bank.

You May Like It Too:

2021 Emergency Aid: installment 6 – cash withdrawals

Born in January / 4 October

Born in February / October 5th

Born in March / October 5th

Born in April / October 6th

Born in May / October 8th

Born in June / October 11

Born in July/October 13th

Born in August / October 14th

Born September/October 15th

Born in October / October 18th

Born in November / October 19

Born in December / October 19

Payments were initially made through CAIXA’s social account. At first, the resource was available for payment of bills and purchases through the virtual card or QR code, by the Caixa Tem app.

Workers can clarify their doubts through the Caixa 111 telephone exchange, which operates from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, there is information on the website of the Federal Savings Bank. It is also possible to consult the assistance page on the Caixa website or the assistance consultation page on the Ministry of Citizenship website.

Release of the 7th installment

While CAIXA releases the withdrawals of the 6th installment of the emergency aid, the bank will start depositing the 7th installment, the last one referring to an extension. According to the bank’s schedule, the 7th installment deposits already have a starting date: October 20th.

On October 21st, the release will take place for those born in February.

The 7th installment cashout calendar will start on November 1st of this year. The release of cash will continue until November 19th.

See the 7th installment calendar:

Birth month deposits withdrawals January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 9 of November June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th

Who can receive 2021 emergency aid

Before requesting the contestation process, the citizen must first check that it meets all the necessary criteria. According to the current format of the assistance program, then, it is necessary:



Have a total family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

It will only be allowed the payment of one quota per family group;

Be over 18 years old;

Do not have any formal employment relationship;

Not having taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 or exempt income above BRL 40,000 and not owning assets worth more than BRL 300,000 at the end of 2019;

Medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and the like are excluded;

Also excluded are people who received any type of social security, assistance or labor benefit or government income transfer in 2020, with the exception of Bolsa Família and salary bonuses.