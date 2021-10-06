2021 emergency aid: CAIXA will make a new payment ON THIS Wednesday, 06

the week of emergency aid started full steam ahead. After making three releases since last Monday, October 4th, CAIXA will continue with payments this Wednesday, October 6th. The new batch is part of the release of withdrawals from the 6th installment of the benefit. After completing the deposits in the social accounts, the bank will now release the cash withdrawal.

in this Wednesday, October 6th, the bank will release the benefit in kind to informal workers enrolled in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in April. The deposit for this group of workers took place on September 24th.

See below the schedule of the 6th installment of emergency aid for the general public:

Birth month Pay day Withdrawals and Transfers January September 21st October 4th February September 22 October 5th March September 23th October 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th October 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

It is important to remember that workers can clarify their doubts through the Caixa 111 call center, which operates from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, there is information on the website of the Federal Savings Bank. It is also possible to consult the assistance page on the Caixa website or the assistance consultation page on the Ministry of Citizenship website.

Emergency assistance and another extension of the benefit

The 7th installment of the emergency aid will, until then, be the last of the benefit. But in recent days, the possibility of another extension of the benefit has grown considerably. During this week, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, signaled that the benefit will be extended for a longer period. The statement was given at a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto and the information is from Agência o Globo. See what Guedes said:

“Minister Tarcísio (from Freitas, from Infrastructure) is going to sell another 22 airports. Minister Rogério Marinho (of Regional Development) is going to complete the works. Minister João Roma will extend emergency aid. We are a team rowing through Brazil”, said Guedes.

And it’s not just minister Paulo Guedes. President Jair Bolsonaro is also in favor of extending emergency aid longer. In a speech in Bahia, the president said that Brazil is a rich country and could “meet the most needy for a longer time”.

“We have to work, yes, to serve those who have not yet returned to the job market. Brazil is big, Brazil is prosperous. We have a rich country and we can serve those most in need for a while longer and we ask God that this pandemic goes away soon and we can all get back to normal soon”, declared the president during his speech.

According to press reports, there are already members of the Government in favor of extending emergency aid for another six months. If that happens, the program would therefore end up entering the year 2022. And it could come even closer to the 2022 elections. The assessment is that this could be good for the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Criteria for receiving emergency aid

If it happens but one extension of 6 installments of emergency aid, CAIXA must require, in order to receive the benefit, some necessary criteria. According to the current format of the assistance program, it will be necessary to:



Have a total family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

It will only be allowed the payment of one quota per family group;

Be over 18 years old;

Do not have any formal employment relationship;

Not having taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 or exempt income above BRL 40,000 and not owning assets worth more than BRL 300,000 at the end of 2019;

Medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and the like are excluded;

Also excluded are people who received any type of social security, assistance or labor benefit or government income transfer in 2020, with the exception of Bolsa Família and salary bonuses.