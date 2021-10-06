2021 Emergency Aid: Withdrawals of the 6th installment and payment of the 7th; check the calendar

So far, the Federal Government has not confirmed any extension for the emergency aid. Therefore, the program must in fact close on October 31 with the end of the deposits of the seventh installment of the benefit.

However, pressed by the possibility of the Brazil Aid not be implemented, the government began to study a new extension for the coronavoucher.

This Wednesday, October 6th, the Federal Government, through CAIXA, releases a new batch of emergency aid payments. The bank will grant credit through cash withdrawals or transfers. Therefore, those who have already received the amount of the 6th installment through a deposit will be able to withdraw the money.

According to information from CAIXA Econômica Federal, the benefit withdrawal schedule will be released according to the day of birth of each worker. Today, October 6th, the release takes place for informal workers enrolled in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in April. Those born from January to March have already had the values ​​released.

Who can receive Emergency Relief 2021?

Citizen over 18 years old;

Informal worker;

Who has a gross family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

Anyone with a per capita family income equal to or less than half the minimum wage (R$550);

Recipient of emergency aid in 2020;

Beneficiary of Bolsa Família, provided the amount is the most advantageous.

Who cannot receive 2021 Emergency Relief?

Insured of any type of social security, assistance or labor benefit, or government income transfer in 2020, with the exception of Bolsa Família and salary bonuses.

Medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and similar;

Anyone who had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 or exempt income above BRL 40,000 and did not even own assets worth more than BRL 300,000 at the end of 2019.

Schedule of withdrawals of the 6th installment of 2021 Emergency Aid

THE Federal Savings Bank started to release last Monday (4), the withdrawals and transfers of the sixth installment of the aid. At the time, citizens born in January could already have access to the benefit. Today (06), beneficiaries born in April can withdraw and so on.

Birth month Dates for withdrawals January October 4th February October 5th March October 5th April October 6th May october 8th June October 11th July October 13 August October 14 September October 15th October october 18th November October 19th December October 19th

7th installment of emergency aid

Payments of the 6th installment through deposits are now closed. Therefore, the movements have already started aiming at the release of the 7th installment of the benefit, until then the last of the extension. The Federal Government is still studying the extension of the benefit for a longer period of time.

The deposits for the 7th installment are scheduled to start on October 20th. This release will take place through deposits in the users’ accounts. The digital release will continue until October 31, at which time workers born in December will receive the benefit.

The 7th installment cashout calendar will start on the following day, ie, November 1st of this year. The release of cash will continue until November 19th.

Schedule of payments for the 7th installment of 2021 Emergency Aid

General Public:

Birth month deposits withdrawals January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 9 of November June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th

Bolsa Família:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 october 18th NIS 2 October 19th NIS 3 October 20th NIS 4 October 21st NIS 5 October, 22 NIS 6 October 25 NIS 7 October 26th NIS 8 October 27th NIS 9 October 28th NIS 0 October 29th