30 elderly people in nursing homes are hospitalized with COVID » Portal Gerais

The first positive case was an employee on September 16; The outbreak is monitored by the health secretary

The Municipal Health Department of Formiga made, this Tuesday (5/10), the weekly update with the State Department of Health (SES) of the outbreak of Covid-19 registered in the asylum San Francisco de Assis. The Epidemiological Bulletin released today contains a total of 46 interned ants, 30 of which are elderly people from the asylum. No employee needed hospitalization.

The elderly are hospitalized in Formiga and in cities in the region (Arcos, Lagoa da Prata, Campo Belo and Divinópolis). According to the municipal secretary of Health, Leandro Pimentel, hospitalization was preventive to better monitor the evolution of the clinical condition of the elderly. Most of them are stable and respond well to treatment.

The first positive case was an employee on September 16th. The outbreak was notified to the State Department of Health (SES) on Tuesday, September 21, after more employees and institutionalized elderly had tested positive for the disease. In all, since the beginning of the outbreak, 35 elderly people and 09 employees tested positive. One of the elderly people died as a result of a complication of the disease.

The Municipal Health Department will update the outbreak weekly with SES and the site will be monitored up to 42 days after the date of the last positive.