41-year-old virgin looking for a girlfriend who also has no sexual experience

“Hello! I’m Daniel. Yes, this is unusual, but it’s genuine. I would like to tell you my story”, begins the 41-year-old Australian. Daniel Piechnick has created a website to help him find a partner who has the same level of sexual experience as him, which is none. He claims to be a virgin and looking for a girlfriend.

Since 2016, Daniel has registered on several social networking sites to find a partner. Over the past few years, he has launched several web advertisements that point to his website, titled “Single Guy From Adelaide”.

However, Daniel’s search for love drew attention due to its demand: the suitor must also be a virgin

Five years have passed since his first searches, but he still hasn’t had much luck. Despite having met “beautiful young women”, he has not yet found the “right one”, he said in an interview with the New York Post.

Daniel reported that he was unable to live sexual experiences in his youth because he spent a lot of time focused on other things, such as work. “When I was younger, I spent all my time on business. I really didn’t have time for a partner,” he said.

The 41-year-old says he was shocked to discover that his chances of finding someone with the profile he wants are slim. “What I realized is that nobody really does that,” he said. “It’s very difficult to find someone who hasn’t had a partner, or hasn’t dated before,” he added.

In addition to being romantic and without sexual experience, the ideal person, according to him, should be someone “brilliant” and who uses his mind for “intellectual conversations”. For him, age is not important.

On his website, Daniel gives more details about who he’s looking for. “I’m just looking for one of the few people who hasn’t gone further. I understand that people go through all kinds of different experiences and all kinds of different circumstances – some very good, some very bad. I’m not in a position to judge anyone. I’m just looking for someone like me, which is hard to find these days,” he concludes.