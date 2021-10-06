41-year-old virgin looking for a girlfriend who is also inexperienced

A 41-year-old man who claims to be a virgin is looking for a partner to start his sex life. However, he has a requirement. The Australian wants the relationship to be with a woman who also has no sexual experience.

Daniel Piechnick of Adelaide made the news a few years ago when he paid for an online ad titled “Single Guy From Adelaide” to try to find his other half.

However, five years have passed and he still hasn’t been able to find the right person. “I’m just looking for one of the few people who hasn’t gone further. I understand that people go through all kinds of different experiences and all kinds of different circumstances – some very good, some very bad,” he said.

“I’m not in a position to judge anyone. I’m just looking for someone like me, which is hard to find these days,” he said.

