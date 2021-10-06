6-year-old girl dies after being bitten by a snake in the bathroom at home

posted on 10/05/2021 15:52 / updated on 10/05/2021 15:55



(credit: reproduction)

A 6-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake that entered the bathroom of her home in Abha, southwestern Saudi Arabia. The case happened on Wednesday (29/9).

Tamara Abdul Rahman’s family told the British newspaper Daily Mirror, that the girl did not realize that the snake was in the bathroom when she went to use it. “The snake was lurking in the bathroom at our house for my daughter, and given the girl’s age, she didn’t realize she was in the bathroom until she was bitten, amid the family’s amazement, as we never expected to see such animals in the bathroom, especially since we live in Abha City,” lamented the father.

After being bitten, the girl was taken to the Asir Central Hospital, but her condition quickly deteriorated and she did not resist. Snakes are common in Saudi Arabia, but they generally don’t appear in urban centers. “She was taken to the hospital and admitted and treated, but fate was not on her side. She died despite receiving medical care after going through difficult health conditions,” said the father.