6-year-old girl dies after being bitten by a snake while sitting on a toilet

A simple trip to the bathroom turned into a tragedy in the city of Abha, Saudi Arabia, when a six-year-old girl died from being bitten by a snake while sitting on the toilet. The case happened last Wednesday (29).

Little Tamara Abdul Rahman was even taken to the hospital for medical care, but she could not resist the complications caused by the wound and the snake’s venom.

In an interview, the father said that his daughter was very happy and excited to return to the classroom after the end of restrictions imposed during the covid-19 pandemic.

“She was happy to return to face-to-face learning at school, but what about? It’s Allah’s wish,” her father said, resigned, according to the “Daily Mirror.”

“She did not realize that the snake was in the bathroom until she was bitten by it, amidst the family’s astonishment, as we never expected to see such animals in the bathroom. She was taken to a hospital, hospitalized and treated, but fate was not hers side,” he finished.

The Saudi deserts are home to some species of venomous snakes, but they are not often seen in urban centers. The most common are four types of viper, identified by their diamond-shaped heads.