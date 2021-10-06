95.1 million Brazilians complete vaccination

Today, Brazil has surpassed the mark of 95.1 million inhabitants who have completed vaccination against covid-19. There are already 95,154,683 vaccinated with the second dose or the single dose across the country, corresponding to 44.61% of the national population. The data were collected by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, 877,312 Brazilians took the second dose. 379,835 first and 325,863 reinforcement were also applied. There was an application of 1,582,454 doses of immunizing agents against the disease throughout the country during this period, in the sum of first, second, single and booster doses.

Due to a review of single dose application data in Ceará, Piauí and Paraná, the total recorded in Brazil in the last 24 hours was negative: -556.

First dose vaccination 5/10

So far, 148,111,367 inhabitants have received the first dose of vaccine, equivalent to 69.43% of the country’s population. The booster doses, in total, add up to 1,548,073.

São Paulo is the unit of the federation with the largest portion of its population with complete vaccination: 58.96% of its inhabitants. Mato Grosso do Sul (58.76%), Rio Grande do Sul (50.78%), Paraná (46.74%) and Espírito Santo (45.83%) come next.

As for the proportion of inhabitants who have already taken the first dose, São Paulo also appears in the lead: 79.38% of the local population. Next are Rio Grande do Sul (72.34%), the Federal District (71.54%), Santa Catarina (71.63%) and Paraná (70.5%).

Full dose vaccination 5/10

RJ: Scientists criticize Carnival ad without restriction

Three epidemiologists heard by UOL are concerned about the announcement that Rio de Janeiro will have an unrestricted Carnival due to covid-19. Last Friday (1st), Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) said that the party will normally take place in the city.

Scientists warn of the possible risk of the emergence of new variants, question the time of protection provided by vaccines and criticize the communication adopted by Paes. It is based on a decision by the City’s Scientific Committee —which has an advisory nature— to link the reopening of economic activities to the percentage of vaccinated adult population in the capital.

According to Paes, practically all adult cariocas will be completely immunized by mid-November. The mayor also used this data to defend the vaccine passport. The measure was the target of a war of preliminary injunctions with pocketmen, but was supported by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) last week.

“When we establish the vaccine passport, we tell the responsible tourist that he can come with peace of mind. And we are also telling those who have not been vaccinated, please don’t come, because they won’t be welcome.” said Paes.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.