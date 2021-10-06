A call girl who dealt a BRL 18.5 million scam on a client is sentenced

Photo: Reproduction via The Sun

A call girl pulled off a £2.5 million scam (approximately BRL 18.5 million, at the current price) in a wealthy, married client who requested your services. Louise Caplan, 34, has just been sentenced in England to at least seven years in prison. The information is from the the sun.

Louise and the 68-year-old victim met after he booked a reservation with her at an online agency. In love, he gave her £1m (about R$7.42 million) on allowances and gifts.

But, the call girl’s money didn’t stop there. She convinced him to give her a further £2.5m to finance developments in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Dublin (Ireland). Both went wrong.

It was then that the victim (who did not have his identity revealed) understood that he was being deceived and that he had suffered a blow. He called the police and she was accused of fraud.

At trial, Louise admitted the crime. She was sentenced to at least seven years in prison and, this Wednesday, 6, will be tried again.

On social media, the call girl claims to be a fashion designer and CEO of a real estate development company. When was approached by the sun to comment on the case, she just closed the door and said nothing about the case.

Photos: Reproduction via The Sun

The information is from the the sun.