‘A Fazenda 13’: Lary Bottino reveals that he was a victim of harassment in ‘On Vacation with the Ex’ | Television

Lary Bottino opened the game about the harassment he suffered in the reality ‘On Vacation with the Ex’Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/05/2021 2:41 PM

Rio – Lary Bottino, who joined “A Fazenda 13” after Fernanda Medrado gave up, reported last Monday (04) that he was a victim of harassment during the recording of the program “De Vacation with the Ex”. The digital influencer said that, in one of the seasons she participated, one of her colleagues in confinement touched her after a night of parties. “I was crazy [bêbada] and I felt like he was running his hand over my drawing [curvas dos corpo]”, she revealed, without naming names.

“What a son of a bitch,” said one of the pawns. “The other day, I didn’t have the courage to talk to anyone about what happened. Then, after I talked to him, he asked for forgiveness and said he didn’t remember, but he doesn’t drink”, completed the influencer, who was accused of being appropriating objects by Yasmin Alves without asking.

“And the program’s production didn’t do anything?”, asked Marina Ferrari. “So they said if I kept talking loudly into the microphone I would have to go to the police station with him,” Lary said, implying that MTV had advised her not to bring up the case. The pedestrians commented that the same could have happened in the current season of the rural reality show with Nego do Borel, who was expelled, accused of harassing Dayane Mello. However, PlayPlus changed camera and the story of the piece was left without ending. All this talk about the harassment took place as the pedestrians of “The 13th Farm” awaited the announcement of the result of the sponsored dynamic to promote the movie “Venom: Time of Carnage.”