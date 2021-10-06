‘A Fazenda 13’: Pedestrians mock Valentina for using medicine against depression | celebrities

Reproduction/Twitter Pedestrians make fun of Valentina Francavila because of medicine for depression

Tati Quebra Barraco, Gui Araujo and Lary Bottino made fun of the influencer Valentina Francavilla, in “A Fazenda 13” , because of the use of medicines against depression.

Pedestrians talked about the use of medicines within the reality show. “This is an insane asylum, right?”, asked Lary. “Damn, I’ve never seen a person’s happiness in receiving medication like Valentina,” said Tati, eliciting laughter from Lary. “I’ve never seen a person be happy about taking drugs, bro. I’ve never seen them,” complained Gui Araújo, who told his friends that he had read the drug’s label.

The video went viral on the web and Valentina Francavilla’s team expressed itself, this Tuesday (5), through Twitter.

“Valentina went through a very difficult process of postpartum depression and to this day she needs medication to be well! We hope you watch this type of video and know what NOT to do when you know someone needs to use medication. A mental health is still very stigmatized, there are people who need to use medication to be able to live, have respect for these people,” said the team.

Valentina, who already had an affair with Tiago Piquilo, revealed in “A Fazenda”, that she has been without sex for two years and suffers prejudice for being a mother. “Woman, single and with a child… Do you know what it’s like to find a boyfriend?”, she lamented. Valentina has a 3-year-old son, Giuseppe.