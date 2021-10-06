A Fazenda 13: Tati Quebra Barraco, Gui Araújo and Lary Bottino comment on medicines from other pedestrians, and generate revolt in the networks

WL! At dawn this Tuesday (5), some pedestrians from “A Fazenda 13” talked for a while and ended up talking about the medicines consumed by the participants of the reality show. Tati Quebra Barraco, Gui Araújo and Lary Bottino were impressed with the amount of medicines distributed by the production and made comments that had negative repercussions.

The conversation started with one of the pedestrians, who seems to have been Erasmo Viana, complaining: “They didn’t send my medicine, bro“. “Didn’t they?asked Bill. “Oh, Uncle Patinho, revolted“, joked Lary. It was there that Tati gave his opinion on the issue, showing that he found the high consumption of medicines unusual. “Guys, I’ve never been to a place where people drank so much medicine like here“, she fired, according to UOL.

“This is the asylum, right?“, joked Bottino. “I’ve never seen happiness, the person sees the medicine and vibrates“, continued the funkeira. “I’ve never seen a person happy to dope, bro. I’ve never seen. Not wanting to be a gossip, but I read and saw some names of the medicines there and I don’t know anything…“, agreed the ex-On Vacation with the Ex. Before the pawn continued with his sentence, however, the cameras of PlayPlus – Record’s streaming service – changed the scene.

On the web, the competitors’ phrases didn’t catch on at all. “Because of scrotum comments like that, sometimes, the person needs a medicine and doesn’t want to take it, so as not to be branded crazy, that they’re taking drugs. Rotten“opined a netizen. “It’s worse if you don’t treat yourself and take out your problems on others“, fired another person on Twitter. Check out more indignation reactions:

Because of scrotum comments like that, sometimes the person needs a medicine and doesn’t want to take it, so as not to be branded crazy, that they’re taking drugs. Rotten. https://t.co/lAhTRHmNpi — cacá (@_cacatuita) October 5, 2021

It’s worse if you don’t treat yourself and take out your problems on others… what rancid affff idiots — Ka (@kabaptists) October 5, 2021

What sewage came out of this Tati and this Gui?. I take medicine too and then? Worse is the character that they don’t have it, nor does the remedy work — Isabella Peruzzo 🔥🍷 (@Raquel96505936) October 5, 2021

The peak was Tati and Gui Araújo mocking Aline’s prescription drugs. As if this were any of their business! #A Farm13 #The farm — ~John🏠😷 (@JPEndGame) October 5, 2021

Now The Farm has a medicine tax https://t.co/oTVk7dTrMS — Aline Ramos (@_alineramos) October 5, 2021

Don’t these assholes understand that there are people who need daily medicine for anxiety, depression and other disorders and if they don’t take it they feel bad? Two assholes. I take it and I know what it’s like to be without the medicine and how bad it is, disgusting people without empathy. — Brunna Oliveira (@brunnaomp) October 5, 2021