A15 Bionic Chip May Be Better Than Apple Announced – MacMagazine

Some analyzes and even tests suggested that the A15 Bionic chip, responsible for feeding the iPhones 13 is the new iPad mini, had timid gains in performance and performance, but an in-depth review of the AnandTech revealed that although the new SoC Apple is not too different from its predecessor, Apple still managed to drive good improvements.

Initially, the improvements are in the use of two new CPU microarchitectures for the high-performance, high-efficiency cores of the A15 chip.

The performance cores of [chip] A15 are extremely impressive — generally performance increases always come with some kind of efficiency deficit, or at least flat efficiency. Instead, Apple managed to reduce power consumption while increasing performance, meaning that energy efficiency was improved by 17% in peak performance states compared to the A14.

Only in cores, the maximum frequency on the A15 reached 3,240MHz (against 2,998MHz on the A14). Efficiency cores also saw performance improvements, with a maximum clock rate of 2016MHz (A15) versus 1,823MHz (A14).

A change in the cache The system also helped performance, with Apple moving from 16MB on the A14 to 32MB on the A15. Latency tests confirmed that the cache the system has increased, keeping memory accesses longer, instead of the process always resorting to DRAM .

As for the new GPU , O AnandTech he calls it “absolutely surprising” as it shows improvements that are well above Apple’s claims — more precisely, the A15 chip’s GPU achieved 62% better results than the Snapdragon 888 (its closest rival), far more than the 50% that the Apple had disclosed.

The only criticism cites the thermal design of the chip, which is “definitely among the worst there is”, as it doesn’t do a good job of spreading heat throughout the device’s body — does this have anything to do with the findings of the our friends from Infinite Loop?

However, even with their somewhat limited thermal capacity, the iPhones 13‌ are “still much faster and offer a better gaming experience than competing phones”.

In short, the AnandTech says the A15’s improvements are “substantial” and believes the efficiency improvements are “essential” primarily for battery life on the iPhone 13‌.

While the A15 isn’t the brute force iteration we’ve gotten used to from Apple in recent years, it does come with substantial generational gains that allow it to be a noticeably better SoC than the A14.

Check out the full review here.

via MacRumors