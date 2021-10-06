Abel Ferreira’s businessman answers whether the technician intends to leave at the end of the year and reveals ‘six offers’

After rumors that Abel Ferreira may leave Palmeiras in December, the coach’s manager, Hugo Cajuda, stated that the Portuguese commander does not plan to leave the club alviverde and that he even intends to renew his contract, currently valid until the end of 2022.

”It is not true that Abel has any intention of leaving Palmeiras at the end of the year, as was reported by some journalists. He doesn’t think about leaving the club, he has a contract until the end of 2022. He is very committed to his players and to Palmeiras. There is currently no contact with any club, much less for December. It’s a lie”, said Cajuda to the Ge.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the agent, Abel has already turned down six offers since he arrived at palm trees, in October 2020, among which are one from Al-Rayann, from Qatar, and another from Fenerbahce, from Turkey.

”He has already had six concrete offers to leave, some even superior, the last one last week, and he never did it because he was in this project with Palmeiras with his heart and soul. He’s so committed and satisfied that I don’t even see why he can’t go on for a few more years,” said the businessman.





The Portuguese was ahead of the team in 80 games. Of these, they won 43, drew 16 and lost 21, with 123 goals scored and 67 conceded. He was champion of Brazil’s Cup and Libertadores, in 2020, in addition to having been vice-runner at the Supercopa, Recopa Sul-Americana and the Paulista championship.

The decision of the continental tournament before the Flamengo, on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, will be the sixth since his arrival in Brazil and will be broadcast LIVE of FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.