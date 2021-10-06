About 14% of the world’s corals have been lost in the last decade, says report

According to a new climate report from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), published on Tuesday (5), about 14% of the world’s coral reefs have been lost since 2009. which points to climate change as the main cause of this problem, reveals the dramatic global scenario that these important biosystems are going through.

Corals are organisms sensitive to increases in temperature and acidity in the sea. This negative change is accompanied by the massive death of these beings. GCRMN’s sixth global report on coral reefs draws attention to the serious consequences of global warming on these systems, which are the basis of the food chain of many important marine species.

(Image: Reproduction/Mission Blue/Kip Evans)

The researchers involved in the report point out that, since the first global bleaching of corals was recorded in 1998, part of the reefs have recovered, but this scenario has changed since 2009. According to Serge Planes, researcher at the Ilha Research Center and Observatory of the Environment, since then there has been a steady decline in corals around the world.

Despite occupying a small portion of the oceans, corals play a fundamental role in marine ecosystems. For nearby communities, they are the main source of income through fishing. In addition, the limestone formations on the reefs act as a natural protection for the coast. According to data from the International Coral Reef Initiative, reefs account for about $2.7 trillion a year in goods and services.

It is estimated that there are 900 species of coral in the world. Some, as the researchers point out, have become resistant to the heat and acidification that go hand in hand with climate change. However, the adaptation of these animals to their environment does not keep pace with these changes, compromising the development of reefs and the biodiversity based on them.

(Image: Reproduction/Guilherme Longo/UFRN)

The director of the Coral Reef Study Center at James Cook University, Terry Hughes, points out that data collected by more than 300 scientists from 73 countries may be focusing only on healthy reefs. According to him, many monitoring programs often fail to track degraded corals. “Many of the world’s coral reefs remain resilient and could recover if conditions permit,” the report points out.

The report also highlights the need to combat water pollution generated by human sewage and agricultural runoff, which can cause the emergence of algae — which suffocate corals — as well as heavy metals and a range of harmful chemicals, in addition to illegal fishing , which unbalances the ecosystem. “We need to keep it running so that people’s livelihoods can continue,” adds Obura.

This is yet another scientific report that provides a comprehensive analysis of the real situation of the world’s corals and the climate crisis for global leaders who will gather later this month at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26). The global scientific community demands urgent and effective measures to combat climate change.

The report can be accessed in full from the GCRMN portal.

Source: New York Times, GCRMN