About 24% of Haitians trying to migrate by land to the US left Brazil, according to UN data | World

US begins to deport Haitians en masse, and UN warns that expulsions could constitute violation

The number of Haitians trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States increased in September — an estimated 14,000 went to the city of Del Rio, Texas, which is separated from Ciudad Acuña by Rio Great.

Haitians enter Brazil with the residence permit for humanitarian reception, which gives them the right to stay for at least two years in the country. After that, they can convert the authorization to one for an indefinite period, as long as they provide livelihoods in the country.

The path between Brazil and the US is overland: leaving here, Haitians cross to Peru, go through Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico and finally try to enter the US.

This way there is a point that is a bottleneck, the region of Darién, in the Panama. It is an area known to be dangerous because of the dense jungle and also the presence of organized crime.

The IOM in Panama conducted a survey of people who were in that location and were heading to the US. Data were collected between August and September. The organization interviewed 649 people.

Of those, about 24% were resident in Brazil, but only 0.46% were Brazilian —according to an IOM representative in Panama heard by the g1, this is not a path that Brazilians take to try to reach the US; the vast majority of people who lived in Brazil are Haitians.

Haitians make up 77% of the people who cross the Darién region, but the percentage that actually resided in Haiti is much lower, at 16.6%.

“It is noticeable that in recent years, especially after the pandemic, there has been a movement of Haitians leaving Brazil for the US,” says Union public defender João Chaves, who represents foreigners in Brazil.

The reception of Haitians who came to Brazil after the 2010 earthquake is considered good, he points out: there is integration and it is a community that works and qualifies itself. However, the economic crisis hits them with more intensity. “Often, immigrants are in a country to send remittances (money) to their family who stayed in their country of origin, and the devaluation of the real against the dollar greatly impacts the lives of immigrants who send remittances to Haiti,” says Chaves .

Furthermore, says the public defender, when Joe Biden took over the US government, Haitians thought the country’s doors would be more open to them.

In May, the US government announced that it would give temporary protection to undocumented Haitians living in the US — however, that would only apply to those who were there before August.

Fegenson Elie, a Haitian detained in the US and who was heard by The Washington Post, was one of those who thought they could try a new life in the US. She lived in Brazil, but heard her sister-in-law say that she had managed to emigrate to the US. He took out all his money and, with his family, made the crossing from Brazil to the USA. From there, she was deported back to Haiti, a country she hadn’t set foot in for years. Her children are Brazilian. She told the newspaper that she will try to leave Haiti — “This country is hell,” she said.

Among the families of Haitians who were deported from the US to Haiti, there are at least 30 Brazilian children. Brazilian children are mostly under 3 years old and were accompanied by their Haitian parents, with whom they made the journey to leave Brazil and cross South and Central America until reaching the border between Mexico and the USA.

These families should have no problems returning to Brazil, says Chaves, from the Public Defender of the Union: “the rules are clear, a Haitian immigrant in Brazil can leave and return without losing the residence permit, it is different from a refugee, who cannot use the passport of the country of origin”.

The IOM formally consulted Brazil at the end of September to see if the country can receive some of the Haitians who are camped on the US-Mexico border.

Without mentioning the IOM’s request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a note that “the subject was dealt with in conversations between authorities from several countries and is being analyzed in the light of current legislation.”

The Federal Police has data on the entry and exit of Haitians. However, if they are leaving the country for an out-of-control location, they won’t show up in the statistics.

Between January and September, 6,300 Haitians entered the country, and around 2,900 left Brazil.